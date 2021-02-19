Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) is Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $75,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tlwm acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,642,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,238 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 494.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,598 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14.

