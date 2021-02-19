Golem 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.18 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded up 59.6% against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $315.14 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

