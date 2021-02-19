Goose Finance (EGG) Price Tops $144.50 on Major Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $1.82 million and $38.64 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $144.50 or 0.00258269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 360,666 coins and its circulating supply is 12,568 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

Goose Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

