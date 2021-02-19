Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,360.65

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $36,360.65 and approximately $281.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

