Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $889,103.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,733,909 shares in the company, valued at $46,191,248.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $183,065.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $148,470.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $399,285.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $128,358.56.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $14,980.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 251,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,443,758. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $345.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTE. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.66.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

