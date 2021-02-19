GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Shares Up 0.2%

GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.62. 144,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 121,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

