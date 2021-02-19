Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $628.86

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 628.86 ($8.22) and traded as high as GBX 655.60 ($8.57). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 651.80 ($8.52), with a volume of 330,627 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 681.55 ($8.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 648.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 628.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

