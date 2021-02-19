Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $113.99

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.99 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 137.90 ($1.80). Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) shares last traded at GBX 136.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 2,060,860 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNC. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.99. The firm has a market cap of £720.27 million and a P/E ratio of -52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

