Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Trading Up 5%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)’s stock price was up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 163,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 247,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $280.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $552,240.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

