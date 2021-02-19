GridCoin (GRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. GridCoin has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $20,273.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

