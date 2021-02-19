Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.68% of Griffon worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Griffon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Griffon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

