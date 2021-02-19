Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Up 10.5%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG) shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 477,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 170,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising 25 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 858 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 35 PLs totaling 1,019 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising six PLs that covers approximately 440 square kilometers situated in southwestern Ireland.

