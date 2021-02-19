GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

GRWG has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $55.95 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.22 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,000 shares of company stock worth $17,148,670. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

