Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.57

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $9.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 1,719,890 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $450.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.10 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

