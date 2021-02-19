GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Trading 7.2% Higher

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 16,837,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 3,828,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAH. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 960,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 320,841 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the third quarter worth $3,153,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

