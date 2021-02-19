GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 227.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,238.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

