Guider 1-Day Volume Tops $78.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $20,889.68 and approximately $78.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.00742689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00042099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00041565 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.42 or 0.04476347 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

