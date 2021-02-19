GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 71,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a PE ratio of -115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock worth $194,043,480. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.