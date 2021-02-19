GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,447 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 156.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $106.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

