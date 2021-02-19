GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 56,963 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1,375.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,963 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in M.D.C. by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,869. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDC opened at $56.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.