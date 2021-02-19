GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 625 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,347,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,942 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

NYSE EL opened at $287.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 175.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $297.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

