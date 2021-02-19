GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

