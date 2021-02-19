GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 331,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in ProPetro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ProPetro by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.