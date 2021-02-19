GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 77,485 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 36,039.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,485 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,195,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 774,385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,167,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter worth about $4,600,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

NYSE:OCFT opened at $19.93 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.04.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.