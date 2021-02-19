H C Slingsby plc (SLNG.L) (LON:SLNG) Stock Price Down 19.6%

H C Slingsby plc (SLNG.L) (LON:SLNG)’s stock price dropped 19.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63). Approximately 429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.36.

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and step, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, personal protective equipment and work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

