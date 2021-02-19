H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.53

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 27952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

