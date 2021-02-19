Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 104.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after buying an additional 849,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $18,566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after buying an additional 171,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 410.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 103,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $131.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

