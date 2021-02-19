Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.85 and last traded at $94.19. 973,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 224,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,609,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $48,618,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

