Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $85.14 million and $1.85 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,993.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.60 or 0.03576045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00435077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.50 or 0.01308341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.31 or 0.00493353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00441386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00328396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00028132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002744 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 356,009,259 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

