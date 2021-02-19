Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $31,596,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 324,122 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

