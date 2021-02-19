Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $6.57 on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,430. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HASI. Roth Capital increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

