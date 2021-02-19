Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Up 10.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) traded up 10.4% on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital traded as high as $65.90 and last traded at $62.02. 1,764,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 791,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

