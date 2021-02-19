HARD Protocol Price Reaches $2.31 on Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00004194 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $117.88 million and $34.84 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

