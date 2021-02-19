Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.08

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 31183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after buying an additional 930,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 513,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 467,643 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

