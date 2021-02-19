Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.08

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 31183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.
HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.