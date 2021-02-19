Harvest Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.14 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $357.49 or 0.00649262 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $169.98 million and $4.14 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 491,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,481 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

