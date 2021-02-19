Hashshare Market Capitalization Tops $152,580.96 (HSS)

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Hashshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hashshare has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar. Hashshare has a total market cap of $152,580.96 and $156.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Hashshare

HSS is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,534,625 coins. The official website for Hashshare is hashshare.org/en . Hashshare’s official Twitter account is @HashShare_CM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashshare’s official message board is blog.naver.com/hashshare

According to CryptoCompare, “The HSS (Hashshare) is a project that combines the Bitcoin mining system with a Stakingnode. The HSS project was developed with the establishment of an efficient and stable Bitcoin mining system for anyone to participate in. The HSS team needed a cryptocurrency to promote global participation in diverse businesses funded by mining profits and began to develop a network which could provide highest transparency. In addition, the revenue generated by HSS project will be invested in projects separately prepared by the HSS team, which will expand the use of HSS token, and participants can expect increase in the value of HSS. The HSS team will strategically conduct mining in China and Kazakhstan to enhance profitability. “

Hashshare Coin Trading

