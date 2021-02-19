Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $836,112.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.91 or 0.00016225 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $129.74 million and approximately $836,112.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,916.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,955.43 or 0.03560739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00431938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $713.46 or 0.01299174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.39 or 0.00503286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.28 or 0.00437540 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00328114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00027378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,560,767 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.