Head to Head Analysis: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) versus Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Mitesco has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitesco and Harvest Capital Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Harvest Capital Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00

Harvest Capital Credit has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.90%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than Mitesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and Harvest Capital Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Harvest Capital Credit $12.67 million 3.75 -$1.21 million $0.63 12.65

Harvest Capital Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Harvest Capital Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A N/A -5,403.54% Harvest Capital Credit -41.84% 5.12% 2.34%

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Mitesco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

