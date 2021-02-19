Head to Head Comparison: PROG (NYSE:PRG) versus Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PROG and Exterran, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00 Exterran 0 0 3 0 3.00

PROG presently has a consensus price target of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.26%. Exterran has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.84%. Given Exterran’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exterran is more favorable than PROG.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and Exterran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% Exterran -17.93% -18.46% -4.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROG and Exterran’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.83 $31.47 million $3.89 12.47 Exterran $1.32 billion 0.14 -$102.38 million ($0.78) -6.88

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than Exterran. Exterran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Exterran shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Exterran shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PROG has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exterran has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROG beats Exterran on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions. The company also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, upgrade, startup and commissioning, and reconfiguration services. In addition, it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs natural gas compression packages and equipment, such as wellheads, gatherings, residue and high pressure natural gas compression equipment, cryogenic plants, mechanical refrigeration and dew point control plants, condensate stabilizers, water treatment equipment, integrated power generation, and skid-mounted production packages used in treating and processing of crude oil and natural gas. Further, the company sells custom-engineered and built-to-specification natural gas and oil processing and treating equipment; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment and pre-engineered compressor units. It serves integrated and national oil and natural gas companies, national energy companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers, as well as oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and pipeline operators. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

