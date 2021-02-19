Head to Head Contrast: SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) vs. Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SEGRO alerts:

0.0% of Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SEGRO and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEGRO N/A N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries -0.34% -0.83% -0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SEGRO and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEGRO 0 5 4 0 2.44 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

SEGRO has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEGRO and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEGRO $552.27 million 24.36 $1.10 billion N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries $15.08 billion 0.25 $171.49 million $0.43 21.21

SEGRO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Summary

SEGRO beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes. The company also offers gas turbine cogeneration systems, gas and diesel engines for power generation, steam turbines, aerodynamic machinery, boiler plants, combined cycle power plants, industrial plants LNG tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, material handling systems, tunnel boring machines, crushing machines, marine gas turbines/reduction gear, marine reciprocating engines, and marine propulsion systems; and LPG and LNG carriers, bulk carriers, jetfoils, and submarines. In addition, it provides electric train cars, electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies; motorcycles, off-road utility vehicles, personal watercraft, and general-purpose gasoline engines; and hydraulic components for construction and agricultural machinery, hydraulic components and systems for industrial machinery, hydraulic steering gears for marine products, hydraulic deck machinery for marine products, industrial robots, and medical and pharmaceutical robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.