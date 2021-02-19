Head-To-Head Review: Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) versus KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for KLDiscovery and Internet Initiative Japan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 1 0 3.00

KLDiscovery currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Given KLDiscovery’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25% Internet Initiative Japan 2.43% 6.15% 2.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLDiscovery and Internet Initiative Japan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.10 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.34 Internet Initiative Japan $1.88 billion 1.07 $36.86 million $0.41 54.27

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats KLDiscovery on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJmio and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 29, 2018, it operated 29 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,096 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.