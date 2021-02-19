Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Raised to $0.00 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CDDRF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,360. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

