Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) shares rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

CDDRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

