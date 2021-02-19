Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLMR stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 126.32 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after acquiring an additional 716,435 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $32,173,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

