Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PLMR stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 126.32 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after acquiring an additional 716,435 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $32,173,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.