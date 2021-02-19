Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 408,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895,015. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

