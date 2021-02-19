Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $109.14 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00037134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00247266 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002226 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00013037 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008006 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,174,648,034 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

