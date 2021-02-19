Hedget Hits Market Capitalization of $14.35 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Hedget has a total market cap of $14.35 million and $1.11 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can now be bought for about $8.19 or 0.00015525 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.50 or 0.00561920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00075479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00081723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00436316 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

