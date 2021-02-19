HEIDI Market Cap Hits $1,962.28 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One HEIDI token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $1,962.28 and $296.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEIDI has traded up 64.1% against the dollar.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

