Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Helen of Troy worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $225.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.08. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.