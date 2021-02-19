Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:HGDPF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Helgeland Sparebank has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

About Helgeland Sparebank

Helgeland Sparebank provides various financial products and services to retail customers, small and medium enterprises, municipal authorities, and institutions in Norway. The company operates in two segments, Retail Market and Corporate Market. It offers savings, investment, and insurance products, as well as leasing and mortgage services.

